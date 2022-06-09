Haiti and Mexico Strengthen Their Cooperation Ties

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry held a meeting within the framework of the collateral activities of the IX Summit of the Americas, taking place this week in Los Angeles, U.S.
As for the meeting, Mexico's ambassador to Haiti, Daniel Cámara said that his country will continue to support the development of the Haitian people.
In the face of the significant challenges currently affecting Haiti, the official said that Mexico will work with other partners to find joint solutions.
Both nations have expanded their collaboration fields through military personnel training. Mexico immediately offered its solidarity aid to the Caribbean island in the wake of the recent earthquake that hit Haiti in August, sending dozens of tons of humanitarian assistance.
While in the United States, Haiti's Prime Minister has also met with the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, and the President of the Inter-American Development Bank, Mauricio Claver-Carone.