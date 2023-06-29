Mexico: 112 People Die Due to Extreme Temperatures

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded in the town of Aconchi, in the northern state of Sonora, at 49 °C.

Mexico's Health Ministry reported Thursday that a total of 112 people have died in recent weeks due to events associated with extreme temperatures recorded in the country.

Among those deaths, 104 correspond to heat stroke and the rest to dehydration, the ministry said. The state of Nuevo León registered the highest number with 64 deaths, followed by 19 in Tamaulipas, 15 in Veracruz, 5 in Tabasco, 4 in Oaxaca, 2 in Quintana Roo, 2 in Sonora, and 1 in Campeche.

A total of 1,559 cases associated with extreme natural temperatures were reported, according to the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE). Heat stroke accounted for 60.7% (946) of the total number of cases reported.

This situation is attributed to the third heat wave in the country. According to Mexico's National Meteorological Service (SMN), there have been three heat waves out of the four predicted for this year.

The first heat wave began on April 1 and ended on April 10; the second one was registered from May 3 to 12, and the third heat wave was registered from June 1 to 22.

#EnTemporadaDeCalor ☀️��



¡Cuidado con los golpes de calor!

Identifica los síntomas y en caso de ser necesario busca atención médica.



Conoce más en ➡️ https://t.co/JXzsEd2GDh#MeCuido #PorAmorALaVida pic.twitter.com/7bmNYi3a8O — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) June 29, 2023

In Hot Season Beware of heat stroke! Identify the symptoms and if necessary seek medical attention.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded in the town of Aconchi, in the northern state of Sonora, at 49 °C. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C were recorded in Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas.

The states that reported the highest number of people affected due to high temperatures are Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz. Most of the damage is due to heat stroke, dehydration, and burns.

The General Directorate of Health Promotion issued a number of recommendations for people to take into account during the hot season. Some of them include drinking at least two liters of bottled, boiled, or disinfected water frequently to stay hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun, especially from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and wearing light-colored clothing.