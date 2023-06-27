Mexico: 130 Guatemalan Migrants in Cargo Truck Rescued

On Monday, in Veracruz, Mexican authorities rescued 130 Guatemalan migrants crammed inside an extremely overcrowded cargo truck.

According to the National Migration Institute (INM), among the rescued were 19 unaccompanied minors, 12 families consisting of 28 individuals, and 67 men and 16 women who were traveling on their own.

Official reports show that the authorities rescued the migrants in the city of Córdoba, along the highway leading to the town of Boca del Rio, after federal immigration agents noticed the "suspicious behavior" of the truck's driver and his companion as they barreled through a stop sign.

INM has also stated that its agents, aided by Veracruz State Police and local police officers, arrested the two suspects and discovered "a massive group of people traveling in poor condition" inside the vehicle.

#Mundo | México intercepta a 130 migrantes de Guatemala que viajaban hacinados en un camión



Detalles en: https://t.co/4ot5hnLztO pic.twitter.com/iMMGGkGq0F — Diario1.com (@diario1_sv) June 26, 2023

Official statements from the agency show that the migrants were taken to the Acayucan immigration station where they underwent a comprehensive medical examination, received nourishment, and had their immigration status evaluated.

Official reports from Mexico government state that these kinds of rescues and arrests are frequent in the country because of the migrant route connecting Central America to the United States.

Moreover, official data show that Mexico deported and repatriated over 106,000 migrants in 2022.