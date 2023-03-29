Maduro Denounces Use Of Anti-Values To Defeat The Revolution

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro denounced on Wednesday the use of anti-values and vices of capitalism to defeat the Bolivarian Revolution.

"What they have not been able to defeat with criminal sanctions, they intend to do it with anti-values and vices of capitalism," said the President through his official Twitter account.

Maduro referred to the recent corruption cases involving executives of the state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), the National Superintendence of Crypto-assets (Sunacrip), judges and business people.

The Venezuelan justice started this Tuesday the presentation hearing of 19 people, including three judges, linked to the corruption case known as PDVSA-Crypto.

"This blow we have struck is just the first of many that we are going to strike against the gangs of entrenched mafiosi wherever they are; we are not going to stop," emphasized the head of state, Nicolas Maduro.

According to Attorney General Tarek William Saab, the Public Prosecutor's Office will request the implicated for their deprivation of liberty.

Speaking from Simón Bolívar Park in La Carlota, Caracas, the President said that the authorities had seized part of the ill-gotten wealth. The recovered goods, properties, resources and money, will be directed to social programs to attend to the needs of Venezuelan families, Maduro said.

The objective is to continue hitting the mafias and reach all those involved in acts of corruption, added the president, pointing to the already difficult situation of the Venezuelan people with "the blockade and the daily persecution, the sanctions of U.S. imperialism."