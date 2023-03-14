Venezuela Rejects Politicization of Local Migration

Despite arbitrary unilateral sanctions, the Bolivarian government has implemented the "Return to the Homeland" plan, which has supported thousands of Venezuelans residing abroad.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Ministry rejected a new attempt to politicize the migration issue, which some organizations intend to carry out through the so-called “Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants and their Host Countries and Communities.”

Organized by Canada and the European Union, this conference will start on March 16 in Brussels and includes the participation of organizations such as the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"This activity, called for the purpose of seeking out huge amounts of money, besides being a hostile event against our country, is perceived as a spectacle that only serves the commercial interests of some of its participants, who in similar calls have managed the resources in an opaque manner and without any effective accountability before the public opinion, which they try to manipulate," the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

Over the past decade, the United States and its allies have subjected Venezuela to 929 arbitrary sanctions. Despite this circumstance, the Bolivarian government has implemented the "Return to the Homeland," a plan in support of Venezuelan migrants.

The consequences of US sanctions on Venezuela have been brutal, with a precipitous drop in foreign income from exports, basically oil, from $57 billion in 2013 to only $743 million in 2020.



Created by President Nicolas Maduro in 2018, this voluntary repatriation plan has facilitated the return of over 31,000 Venezuelans who were residing in some 25 countries. They are transported free of charge by plane to the Bolivarian territory, where other social programs assist them to facilitate their successful reintegration.

"This powerful mechanism guarantees the assisted and orderly return of tens of thousands of compatriots, whom the Bolivarian social protection system receives and cares for with love," the Foreign Affairs Ministry pointed out.

“Once again, the Bolivarian government denounces the politicization of the international organizations responsible for migration, as well as the manipulation and shameless disregard for scientific rigor in the handling of migrant figures, which constitutes an attack against the inherent rights to human mobility and moves these institutions away from the mandate that has been granted to them within the United Nations Organization”, it added.