Cuba & Venezuela Reject US Allegations On Human Rights Abuses

On Tuesday, Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez rejected the stance assumed by the U.S. Department of State, which called Cuba an “authoritarian state” in its 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.

"This slander is unacceptable. It represents a vain attempt to disguise the U.S. interventionist behavior," Rodriguez stressed. In such a report, the U.S. Department of State criticized Cuba for prosecuting people who prompted a destabilization attempt in July 2021.

"The U.S. must stop stigmatizing other countries since it holds a shameful record of abuses against its citizens,” the Cuban diplomat stated, recalling that Washington supported such destabilization attempts.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also rejected the U.S. Department of State report, which alleged that the Bolivarian government holds political prisoners.

"Besides maintaining a permanent economic aggression against the Venezuelan people, the U.S. aims to qualify my administration,” he pointed out.

Maduro recalled that the U.S. government has not managed to counteract poverty or mitigate racism among Police forces and Border Patrol agents in its country. "Exactly 20 years ago, the United States undertook one of the most brutal invasions in the history of humanity against the Iraqi people. This military action caused hundreds of thousands of deaths and boosted the implementation of new torture methods,” the Bolivarian leader said. “Despite all this, the U.S. cynically regards itself as capable of giving lessons on how to safeguard human rights in the world,” he pointed out, stressing that this stance shows that the U.S. considers human rights a tool to use for its political convenience.