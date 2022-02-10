Macron’s Discloses Talks With President Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron disclosed what was discussed during his meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow.

After his five-hour summit with President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the session was “rich and substantive,” disclosing that they focused on the future and peace of Europe.

“Security for everyone” was the message that Macron posted on his Instagram account, in which he decreed that he and Putin shared that single objective. The session was early publicly announced, intended to find a solution to “avoid war” because of the fast escalation of tensions between Russia and the West.

“In order to preserve stability and peace and to re-establish mechanisms of trust, it is our duty to work together. We are both convinced of this,” Macron posted, highlighting both leaders were united in the same view.

“There is no reasonable solution that does not involve dialogue.” The French mandatory expressed similar sentiments to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, writing that he urged for a “broad, demanding and innovative dialogue that will make it possible to build common guarantees.”

20220208: AP: 'It will take time to get results,' Macron says after talks in Russia, Ukraine ["Federal government urging all Canadians in Ukraine to leave as concerns about war with Russia escalate" https://t.co/msXZC929WT — John N. Davis (@johnndavis) February 9, 2022

The talks came as Russia repeatedly requested security guarantees from NATO over the future of European security, demanding the U.S.-led bloc not to expand eastwards.

Macron earlier gave details of what he considered progress achieved during the exchange of views, which comprised a pledge from Putin that Moscow would not escalate the conflict in Ukraine any further.

“I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation,” Macron stated, satisfied. “My aim was to freeze the game, to prevent an escalation and open up new perspectives… this objective for me is fulfilled.”