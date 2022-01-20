France Applauds Cuba’s Resistance to U.S Blockade

The Cuba Cooperation France Association (CubaCoop) showed on Thursday its recognition and support for Cuba for its resistance and dignity in facing U.S. aggressions and the blockade imposed.

The organization stated that Cuba had faced multiple obstacles and political warfare, headed and financed by Washington. CubaCoop also denounced the objective behind the sanctions imposed on Cuba by the U.S, aimed to change the current ways of administration in the country through an economic, commercial, and financial blockade, which is the main obstacle for the development of the nation.

Víctor Fernández, CubaCoop's president, signed the article in which he underlined the failure that the Cuban people's resistance represented for a policy rejected by the international community, which causes severe difficulties and suffering to the population.

The French association emphasized that the island has the right to decide its future and the country's model, and that is the direction of the various reforms that its government is implementing with the active participation of its citizens. The association showed its support to the Cuban people, demanding the lifting of the criminal blockade and the promotion of scientific, economic, and cultural cooperation initiatives between Paris and Havana.

Fernandez disclosed that, on Saturday, the organization will hold a meeting to decide its road map for collaboration with Cuba in the period 2022-2024. According to what has been programmed, the summit includes proposals for an ambitious plan in sectors such as water, agriculture, food security, health, transportation, and renewable energies.

CubaCoop's president shared with Prensa Latina details of a project to support the preparation of Cuban athletes for competing in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The project involves French municipalities to welcome Cuban Olympic and Paralympic athletes of different disciplines. They would arrive in those localities several days before entering the Paralympic or Olympic Village to train under the best possible conditions.