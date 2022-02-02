Cuba Reinstates Desire for Deeper Relationship With France

On Wednesday, the Cuban Ambassador to France Otto Vaillant met with the president of the Paris Club, Emmanuel Moulin.

The also the director-general of the French Treasury, Moulin, and the Cuban diplomat debate about the dynamics of relations between the group of creditors and Cuba, though the ones, the Caribbean island's debt have been possible to reorder.

Vaillant noted during the summit the role played by France in the negotiations. He was also received by the co-president of the Paris Club, William Roos.

Last June, Cuba arranged with its creditors to modify the agreement signed in 2015 for the reordering of medium and long-term debt, aimed at the complex economic situation in Cuba.

Despite the U.S.'s economic, commercial, and financial blockade and the impact of phenomena associated with climate change, the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were added.