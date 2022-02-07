Moscow and Paris Share Security Concerns on Europe's Situation

After Monday's talks between the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and the French President, Emmanuel Macron, aimed at the current situation in Europe and the continent's security, Putin noted that both countries share the same concerns.

"I would like to stress it again. We share the concern about what is going on in the sphere of security in Europe," Putin said during the talks. "I would like to thank you for the fact that France always takes the most active part in the process of the elaboration of principled solutions in this area," the Russian President told Macron.

"This state of things has been in place since the very beginning of our modern relations and it is symbolic that we are meeting today because this is the day when the basic document - the Treaty on Special Relations between Russia and France - was signed thirty years ago."

"It should be noted that over these years, France has been taking an active part in the resolution of fundamental issues of European security," Putin highlighted. "It was done by your predecessors concerning the crisis that broke out after Georgia attacked South Ossetia, concerning the work on the Minsk agreements and the organization of the Normandy format."

1/ France's Emmanuel Macron traveled to Moscow on Monday to meet Vladimir Putin in person, pledging to have an “in-depth” conversation about Ukraine to reach a “mutually beneficial answer for Russia and for the whole of Europe” that “helps to avoid war." pic.twitter.com/Nf9lkHruTc — Javier (@casjav) February 7, 2022

"I see how much effort the current French government and the French president are taking to resolve the crisis linked with issues of ensuring equal security in Europe for a long perspective and to address matters linked with the settlement of the crisis in southeastern Ukraine," he underscored.

"I know you have your vision of the situation and I am glad to have an opportunity to see you in person to discuss these things," underlining the previous phone call they held where these issues were on the table.