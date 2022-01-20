France: To Lift COVID-19 Restrictions Next February

French Prime Minister Jean Castex stated on Thursday that the country would fully lift COVID-19 restrictions by February 2, but a vaccine pass would be required.

On Thursday, Jean Castex, the French Prime Minister, decreed that COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted entirely by February 2. Vaccine passes would still be required to go to concert halls, sporting matches, and other events in public areas, gradually starting the following Monday. Face masks will also no longer be directed outside.

Castex announced during a press conference on Thursday that the general COVID-19 situation was starting to change in France, with a more favorable forecast, which would allow restrictions' lifting.

According to Castex, the Constitutional Council approved the next easing of restrictions with France's new Covid-19 vaccination pass. He highlighted that the pass could even be suspended if the Covid-19 situation improved dramatically. Health Minister Olivier Véran considers that it would depend on the hospitals' situation.

As the first measure relating to loosening Covid measures, audience capacity limits for concert halls, sporting matches, and other indoor and outdoor events will be lifted by February 2.

France to ease COVID-19 restrictions except for unvaccinatedhttps://t.co/8IRBFejoT3 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 21, 2022

"We are a bit more confident in saying we can relax some of these constraints and let people return to life as normal as possible," Véran stated.

"Since the announcement of the vaccine pass, one million French people have gotten vaccinated. That's good, but it's not enough," he noted, emphasizing that booster shots would be extended to children aged 12 to 17 starting Monday.