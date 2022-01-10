France: Biggest Jump in Hospitalizations Since April 2021

France reports the most significant number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 since April 2021, reaching 22,749 on Monday, as the Omicron strain continues to spread.

On Monday, France reported the biggest number of hospitalizations of people infected with COVID-19, given the fast spread of Omicron. The infection rate boosted hospitalizations to 22,749, the most significant number registered since last April.

In the period comprised between Nov-Dec 2020, hospitalizations stood over 700 for nearly a month and on November 16, 2020, COVID-19 admissions reached 33,497.

On Monday, Olivier Veran, Health Minister, told lawmakers that the Omicron strain implies less severe complications than previous variants. Still, since it is highly infectious, it boosts hospital admission numbers up too fast.

The Monday report indicates 94,000 new coronavirus cases, raising the seven-day moving average of infected people to 269,614, the 14th consecutive record number. The numbers have been over 300,000 three times and on Sunday rose to more than 296,000 infections.

The daily report on infections by Coronavirus hit its record before Christmas 2021as the Omicron variant presents a fast spread across the country and continues to increase.