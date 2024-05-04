Cuba: Four Provinces to Elect Local Governors

Are elected as governor and provincial vice-governor who reach more than half of the valid votes cast by the delegates to the municipal assemblies of People’s Power.

From 9:00 in the morning of today Saturday, in the Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara and Santiago de Cuba are held the election of governors and provincial vice-governors.

RELATED: Venezuelan Presidential Election Schedule Continues as Planned

The National Electoral Commission (CEN) announced that the official results of the votes count will be announced at a press conference this Saturday at 15:00 local time.

The Council of State of the Republic of Cuba approved this electoral process on 5 April, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and Law No. 127, Electoral Law of 13 July 2019 establishing that Elections will be held on the same day and simultaneously, the same day and time throughout the national territory, on the date determined by the Council of State.

Las elecciones del Gobernador y el Vicegobernador en el Municipio Santiago de Cuba, transcurren con transparencia. Solo queda esperar los resultados������������#SantiagodeCuba #GenteQueSeSuma pic.twitter.com/f4YcgKh5pI — Carlos A. Leyva Isaac (@leyva2_carlos) May 4, 2024

The elections of the Governor and the Vice Governor in the Santiago de Cuba Municipality take place with transparency. We just have to wait for the results

According to articles 175 and 180 of the Constitution of the Republic, the provincial governor and deputy governor are elected by the delegates to the corresponding Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power in each province, on the proposal of the President of the Republic, for a period of five years.

Are elected as governor and provincial vice-governor who reach more than half of the valid votes cast by the delegates to the municipal assemblies of People’s Power and the same, once elected, they take office before the representative of the Council of State designated for that purpose, on the date set by the latter, within twenty-one (21) days of their election.

The local Cienfuegos newspaper "5 de Septiembre" said the proposals were Yolexis Rodríguez Armada, as Governor and Rolando José Rajadel Alzuri as Lieutenant Governor, both with a distinguished career in government and other sectors of Cienfuegos.

On the other hand, the local "Vanguardia" news paper points out that in the case of Villa Clara, the election is called after the vacancy of the provincial governor, due to the promotion of comrade Alberto López Díaz as minister of the Food Industry, in February.