Lula and Bolsonaro Close Election Campaigns Ahead of Vote

After a crucial debate between the two candidates for the Presidency of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro travel - separately - to the southeast of the South American country to close their electoral campaigns for the second round this Sunday.

On the last day of activities before the elections, Lula and Bolsonaro cannot make electoral acts, nor speak to their followers directly about the elections, but they can meet, as they do a walk, distribute propaganda and celebrate the elections with different activities.

Neither can they broadcast this Saturday on radio and television messages of partisan character, only those inviting voters to go to the polls to vote.

Regarding the debate, two pollsters who conducted studies on Saturday agreed that former president Lula defeated Bolsonaro.

The qualitative survey of the Atlas Intel institute among people who did not vote for either Lula or Bolsonaro in the first round on October 2 showed that 51.5% of these voters said that the debate was won by the leader of the Workers' Party (PT).

Meanwhile, 33.7% said the Liberal Party candidate was the winner, while 14.9% said they could not answer.

Lula, standard bearer of the Workers' Party (PT), will lead the so-called Victory Walk along the symbolic Paulista Avenue in the central region of Sao Paulo, starting at 4:00 p.m. local time.

Obrigado Parintins. Ontem uniu povo do Caprichoso e Garantido juntos pelo 13! pic.twitter.com/V5ppbUjt3N — Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) October 29, 2022

Bolsonaro, who is running for the Liberal Party, led a motorcycle caravan in Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais.

The day before, both candidates for power had a final debate on TV Globo in which they exchanged accusations on foreign policy, minimum wage, corruption and abortion.

On Sunday, some 156 million Brazilians are called to vote in the country's 26 states and the federal district.