Lula Accuses Bolsonaro of Isolating Brazil From the World

On Friday, former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took advantage of the last debate between candidates before Sunday's presidential elections to accuse the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, of having adopted a foreign policy that isolated Brazil from the entire world.

"Brazil will continue like you, alone," said Lula in the last debate between the two candidates before Sunday's runoff election, held in a Globo TV studio in Rio de Janeiro.

Discussing foreign policy proposals for the South American giant, the former trade unionist accused the ex-military man of being isolated. "What are you going to do to reinsert Brazil in the world?" he asked.

Bolsonaro did not answer immediately and Lula reiterated that the former paratrooper "has no relationship with any country in the world...he knows that our foreign policy (during his administration from 2003-2011) was the most effective," he said.

The former mechanic recalled that "Brazil was a major international player during my administration...Nobody wants to talk to Brazil and no country wants to receive Bolsonaro", stressed the presidential standard-bearer of the Workers' Party.

From the beginning of the televised confrontation, Lula invited his political adversary to stop lying before the Brazilian people and again commented that "no president of any country wants to come here," alluding to the frictions Bolsonaro had with world leaders over environmental policy issues.

Mediated by journalist William Bonner, the debate established five blocks: the first and third were free topics, lasting 30 minutes.

After the end of the event, the candidates participated in a press conference, with 10 minutes each.

