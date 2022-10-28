    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Brazil

Brazilian Amazon Loses More Than 9,000 KM2 So Far This Year

  • Fisherman Manoel Andrade de Araújo, 73, observes his boat stuck in the low waters of Lago do Aleixo affected by drought, on October 25, 2022, in the Amazon , in Manaus (Brazil)

    Fisherman Manoel Andrade de Araújo, 73, observes his boat stuck in the low waters of Lago do Aleixo affected by drought, on October 25, 2022, in the Amazon , in Manaus (Brazil) | Photo: EFE / Raphael Alves

Published 28 October 2022 (49 minutes ago)
Opinion

The Brazilian Amazon has lost more than 9,000 square kilometers of virgin vegetation so far this year, according to official data released Friday by the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), linked to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Between January 1 and October 21 of this year (the latest data available), satellites issued deforestation alerts for 9,277 square kilometers, the agency reported.

RELATED:
 The Election of Bolsonaro is Bad for the Environment: Nature

This is the worst number in the entire history of Deter, INPE's Real Time Deforestation Detection (Deter) system.

Even with two months left in the year, that mark already surpasses the entire year of 2019, the worst to date, when 9,178 square kilometers of forest were lost.

Fires and deforestation in the Amazon have broken records year after year during the mandate of President Jair Bolsonaro, who always denied the problem and encouraged the practice of environmental crimes, such as illegal mining, for example.

Tags

Brazil Amazon Deforestation

by teleSUR/MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.