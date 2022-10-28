Brazil's Presidential Candidate Lula To Get 53% of the Vote

Lula da Silva turned 77 years old amid glowing messages from supporters, including his former political rivals who have joined the fight to prevent Bolsonaro's re-election.

The results of the latest poll by the Datafolha company published on Thursday show that the Workers' Party candidate Lula da Silva has the best chance of winning the second round of the Brazilian presidential elections to be held on Sunday, October 30.

Between the last two measurements carried out by Datafolha, the intention to vote in favor of Lula went from 49 to 53 percent of the valid votes, that is, without counting those who would cancel the vote or vote blank.

In the same period, the intentions to vote in favor of the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro went from 45 to 47 percent.

The new Datafolha survey has a two percentage point margin of error, was conducted between Monday and Wednesday, and included interviews with 4,580 voters in 252 municipalities throughout the country. Until that moment, only 2 percent of those interviewed were undecided, while 5 percent of the citizens answered that they would vote blank or null.

On Thursday, Lula turned 77 years old amid glowing messages from supporters, including even his former political rivals who have joined the fight to prevent Bolsonaro's re-election.

"Happy anniversary, President Lula da Silva! I wish you congratulations, health, and wisdom so that you can rebuild Brazil and return hope to Brazilians. We are together with you. Lula for democracy and to change Brazil! Sunday is the 13th! Long live Lula!," said former candidate Simone Tebet, who polled the third-largest vote in the Oct. 2 round.

So far, the main polls in Brazil agree that the Workers' Party leader will win the second round with a difference of between 4 and 7 points above Bolsonaro.