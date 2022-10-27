Lula Pledges to Rescue Brazil From Hunger and Poverty

In an open letter entitled "Letter to the Brazil of tomorrow," former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011) promised on Thursday that if elected, he would fight against hunger and poverty in his country and would develop a responsible fiscal policy.

"The first measures of our government will be to rescue 33 million people from hunger and to rescue more than 100 million Brazilians from poverty. Democracy will only be true when the entire population has access to a dignified life, without exclusions", says the message.

The text lists thirteen proposals for the reconstruction of the country, among which are the commitment to economic growth, job creation and investment in health and education.

In terms of economic development, the candidate of the Workers' Party (PT, left) reiterates that one of the first initiatives will be to resume the paralyzed works.

"We will seek financing and cooperation - national and international - for public and private investment, to boost and expand the domestic consumer market, develop trade, services, food agriculture and industry," says the former president.

Lula also pledges to combine responsible fiscal policy with social responsibility and sustainable development.

"Responsible fiscal policy must follow clear and realistic rules, with multi-year commitments, compatible with facing the social emergency we are experiencing and with the need to reactivate public and private investment to pull the country out of stagnation," he says.

On the other hand, the former president assures that his government will build a national strategy to move towards the knowledge economy.

"Brazil does not need to depend on imports of respirators, fertilizers, diesel, or gasoline. There is no need to depend on imports of microprocessors, satellites, aircraft and platforms. Our country has a potential that should be enhanced in software, defense, telecommunications and other new technology sectors," he says.

In the letter, Lula also criticizes the current President, Jair Bolsonaro.

"Brazil can no longer be in the hands of those who admire military dictatorship and idolize monstrous torturers. Brazil cannot be left in the hands of people who question our electoral process, seeking to create conditions for coups and totalitarian adventures," says the PT candidate.

Lula also stresses that next Sunday's election is not just any election.

"What is at stake is the choice between two completely different projects for Brazil. One is the country of hatred, lies, intolerance, unemployment, low wages, hunger, weapons and death (...) and the other is the country of hope, respect, employment, living wages, decent retirement, rights and opportunities for all", says the presidential candidate.

The runoff between Lula and President Jair Bolsonaro will take place next Sunday, October 30 and, for the moment, the leader of the left is slightly ahead in the polls.