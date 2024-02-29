Luis Arce Begins the Agenda of International Meetings

David Choquehuanca, vice president of Bolivia, will hold the interim presidency until the return of Arce

This Thursday Bolivian President Luis Arce began an international tour to attend the VIII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and the VII Summit of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries (FPEG) in the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

David Choquehuanca, vice president of Bolivia, will hold the interim presidency until the return of Arce, once the diplomatic commitments have been completed.

Arce arrived in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines after 21.00, Bolivian time, to participate in the CELAC summit.

Regarding CELAC, the president defined it as a mechanism that should allow us to deepen the unity of our America and consolidate our determined participation in the constitution of a new multipolar world.

Another important stop on its international agenda is the participation in the VII Summit of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries (FPEG) in the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

This is an international organization that provides the framework for the exchange of experiences and information on hydrocarbons among the oil exporting countries in the world.