Bolivian Vice Minister Ticona Dies in an Car Accident

He was traveling to the city of Cuatro Cañadas, where transporters had blocked the road.

On Tuesday night, Transportation Deputy Minister Israel Ticona died in a traffic accident on the highway connecting Santa Cruz with Beni.

He was traveling in a van that collided with a truck that was stranded on the highway. The Chiquitania Police Commander Ricardo Berdeja confirmed that the driver and another person traveling in the van were seriously injured and evacuated to Santa Cruz to receive attention.

Meanwhile, Ticona's body was taken by helicopter to that city and later to the morgue in the Pampa de la Isla where the corresponding autopsy will be performed.

When the accident occurred, the Vice Minister was traveling to the town of Cuatro Cañadas, where transporters had blocked the road in several places.

#EvaCopa:

En la ciudad de #ElAlto no va subir el pasaje ni un centavo más.

Ya pasó el tiempo y el acuerdo con los transportistas debe cumplirse.#teamRenueva#Bolivia

https://t.co/7nbBngWWjx pic.twitter.com/1pmml8Dk3O — Eva Copa Murga (@conEvaCopa) February 28, 2024

Mayor Eva Copa's text reads, "In the El Alto City, the fare will not increase even one cent more. Time has passed and the agreement with the transporters must be fulfilled."

More specifically, the transporters' protest had blocked Los Troncos, Cuatro Cañadas, Puerto Pailas, and the Banegas bridge.

The protesters demand from the administration of President Luis Arce road maintenance, leveling of fares, and licenses for pumps.

On Tuesday morning, Interior Minister Eduardo Del Castillo announced a legal process against the promoters of the Cuatro Cañadas blockade for the death of two citizens, one of whom is Deputy Minister Ticona.