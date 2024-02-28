Receives Jorge Sanjines Decoration of the Condor of the Andes

Jorge Sanjines is considered the best film director in Bolivia, among his productions are "Ukamau", "La Nación Clandestina", "El coraje del pueblo", among others.

On Wednesday, the President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Arce, presented the National Decoration of the Order of the Condor of the Andes, in the grade of Knight, to the filmmaker Jorge Sanjines.

Jorge Sanjines is considered the best film director in Bolivia, among his productions are "Ukamau", "La Nación Clandestina", "El coraje del pueblo", among others.

The master declared about the recognition, "I am very honored by the very high distinction that is granted to me, the same that induces me to continue with tenacity and joy the work of more than 50 years ago".

On the delivery of the award the Bolivian president affirmed, "for this essential contribution to the people, to the native indigenous and peasant movement, to the popular movements, to the workers who are here today stopping to honor the work of Jorge Sanjinés".

Hay homenajes que son imprescindibles, hay días en los que como pueblos debemos detenernos en los ritmos frenéticos de la coyuntura, para expresar de manera pública el reconocimiento al legado de mujeres y hombres que con su pensamiento, obra y arte han marcado la historia de… pic.twitter.com/AhSoLD4kFy — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) February 29, 2024

Arce highlighted the importance of the cultural revolution in Bolivia and emphasized the work of Sanjines in that process.

Sanjinés is a benchmark of the seventh art in Latin America and worldwide. He was the forerunner of political cinema, with a commitment to the causes of the underprivileged.

After the delivery of the distinction, the president Luis Arce was invited to the premiere of the film, "Los viejos soldados", one of the last productions of the master.