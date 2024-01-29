Bolivian Rainy Season Leaves 9,625 Families Affected So Far

An orange alert will be in effect from January 27 to February 2 in nine departments and 165 municipalities-

On Monday, Bolivian Deputy Defense Minister Juan Calvimontes confirmed that 22 people have died, and 9,625 families have been affected since the rainy season began in November.

The deaths due to weather-related events occurred primarily in the departments of La Paz (10), Cochabamba (1), Santa Cruz (4), Potosi (4), and Chuquisaca (3).

As of now, 7 out of 9 departments have declared a "State of Disaster." Four municipalities in La Paz and Potosi have also done so.

At least 163 communities and 44 municipalities are among the "most affected" entities, the deputy minister said, indicating that last week's most significant adverse events occurred in the city of La Paz, where constant rain triggered landslides and the overflow of some rivers.

Así se encuentra la zona Cruce Taquiña de la ciudad de Cochabamba, uno de los sectores más afectados por las torrenciales lluvias que se registraron la madrugada de este viernes.

Video: APG#Bolivia #Cochabamba #Lluvias pic.twitter.com/ypuus5zUJR — Periódico La Patria (Bolivia) (@LaPatriaDigital) January 26, 2024

The text reads, "This is Cochabamba City's Cruce Taquiña, one of the areas most affected by the torrential rains that took place early Friday morning."

Calvimontes also pointed out an incident in the municipality of Macha in Potosi, where hail affected four communities dedicated to the production of quinoa, corn, barley, and vegetables.

The National Meteorology and Hydrology Service (SENAHMI) declared an orange alert that will be in effect from January 27 to February 2 in nine departments and 165 municipalities. It is foreseen that rains could cause the overflow of some basins.

The Civil Defense official mentioned that 131 tons of humanitarian aid and about US$138,110 were allocated to address the weather-related emergencies.

The Bolivian rainy season spans from November to March and is characterized by increased precipitation in the highlands and tropical regions, leading to landslides, floods, and changes in river currents.