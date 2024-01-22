Bolivians Celebrate 15 Years of Their Plurinational State

The Plurinational State Foundation Day was established as a holiday in 2010, a year after the promulgation of the 2009 Constitution,

On Monday, Bolivians began celebrations for the 15th anniversary of the establishment of their "Plurinational State."

The first commemorative activity was an offering to Pachamama or Mother Earth at the doors of the Executive branch headquarters in La Paz, where President Luis Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca led a meeting with representatives of social organizations.

"We celebrate with joy and unity 15 years of our Plurinational State. Here is a worthy people! Here is a standing people!" Arce said through social media at the start of the protocol events.

Before attending a gathering in Murillo Square, Arce will deliver a message summarizing the current economic, political, and social situation of his country. It is also expected that social organizations and the Armed Forces will participate in a joint parade.

The Plurinational State Foundation Day was established as a holiday in 2010, a year after the promulgation of the 2009 Constitution, which recognized the existence of 36 Indigenous nations and declared their native languages as "official languages."

However, the Plurinational State was declared without including the Indigenous peoples of lowlands who are distinct from the Aymaras and Quechuas in the Andes.

This lack of recognition remains a challenge to be resolved in the construction of the Bolivian plurinationalism, said former Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera.