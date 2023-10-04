    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News

Libya: UN Launches Training Program, Women on Leadership Skills

  • UN launches leadership skills training program for Libyan women. Oct. 4, 2023.

    UN launches leadership skills training program for Libyan women. Oct. 4, 2023. | Photo: X/@news_ghana

Published 4 October 2023
Opinion

Official reports state that the program will continue in October and then every other month, bringing together the same young women each time who come from different parts of Libya, from different cultural backgrounds and have different abilities.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has announced the launch of a year-long training program for Libyan women on leadership skills by UN agencies in Libya.

Related:
Libya: Schools in Derna Reopen After Deadly Floods

"In September, the UN launched a training program for 30 young women from across Libya aimed at improving their communication, leadership and advocacy skills as well as increasing their knowledge of elections, women's rights, human rights, and reconciliation," UNSMIL said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Ra'idat (female leaders) program, which was led by UNSMIL and supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and UN Women, started with a three-day in-person training session in the capital Tripoli.

Official reports state that the program will continue in October and then every other month, bringing together the same young women each time who come from different parts of Libya, from different cultural backgrounds and have different abilities.

"Libyan women often face obstacles in their efforts to engage in advocacy and politics at a decision-making level. The Ra'idat program aims to support participants to build their skills and engage actively in their communities," Georgette Gagnon, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Libya, said.

Ra'idat is the first youth program of its kind for the UN in Libya. It aims to enable people in Libya, particularly youth and women, to better exercise their rights in an inclusive, stable, democratic and reconciled society.

Tags

Libya UN Women Training Program

People

Georgette Gagnon

Aljazeera
AfricaNews
by teleSUR/ OSG
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.