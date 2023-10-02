Libya: Schools in Derna Reopen After Deadly Floods

The ministry also prepared psychosocial support for the students affected by floods, and demanded that private schools in Derna receive the affected students free of charge.

On Sunday, schools were reopened in the eastern city of Derna, which was hit by deadly floods a few weeks ago that caused thousands of casualties and great destruction.

Libya's Education Ministry said students whose schools were damaged or destroyed in the floods would be hosted by other schools.

The ministry also prepared psychosocial support for the students affected by floods, and demanded that private schools in Derna receive the affected students free of charge.

Furthermore, the ministry stated that classes have resumed in all educational institutions in the municipalities of Al-Abyar, Al-Jardas Al-Abid, Al-Marj, Wardamah, Al-Qubah, Omar Al-Mukhtar, and most educational institutions in the municipalities of Umm Al-Rizam, Al-Abrak, Sousse, Shihat, Al-Sahel, Al-Militaniya, Al-Bayda and Al-Qayqab in the eastern part of the country.

Student parade is held in Derna announcing the start of the school year in the unaffected schools where school supplies were provided for more than 200 students pic.twitter.com/LBFq1RQcWb — Libya AlAhrar (@LibyaAhrarEN) October 2, 2023

On Sept. 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered the largest and worst floods in Libya in decades. Thousands of people were killed and went missing.

It also damaged 70 percent of the region's infrastructure, including 114 schools in 15 flood-hit cities and towns.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah issued an order to allocate nearly 93 million Libyan dinars (about 19 million U.S. dollars) to restore the schools damaged by the floods in eastern Libya.

According to official data, at least 4,120 people have been killed in the catastrophic floods.