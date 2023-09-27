Libya and Italy Discuss Bilateral Ties, Cooperation

Official reports show that Al-Koni expressed hope for promoting cooperation with Italy in developing southern Libya to safeguard the region's stability.

On Tuesday, Deputy President of the Libyan Presidency Council Musa al-Koni met with Italian Ambassador Gianluca Alberini in the Libyan capital of Tripoli to discuss bilateral ties and issues of common interest.

The Presidency Council said in a statement that during the meeting, the two officials touched upon bilateral cooperation in oil and gas and the challenges of illegal migration and combating terrorism facing Libya.

Official reports show that Al-Koni expressed hope for promoting cooperation with Italy in developing southern Libya to safeguard the region's stability.

For his part, Alberini praised the efforts of the Presidency Council towards achieving stability with national reconciliation and the unification of national institutions, saying that Italy is willing to extend help in this regard, according to the statement.

�� L’Ambasciatore Alberini ha incontrato il Vice Presidente del Consiglio Presidenziale, Musa Al-Koni.



Scambio di vedute su risposta a emergenza #Derna, scambi economici e commercio come strumento di stabilizzazione, ultimi sviluppi regionali e internazionali. pic.twitter.com/boLKYe2SVJ — Italy in Libya (@ItalyinLibya) September 27, 2023

He also highlighted Italy's continued technical and logistic support for Libya in the aftermath of the recent deadly floods that hit the country's eastern region.

According to official data, Libya has been in a political stalemate since the overthrow of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with two rival governments and a number of foreign powers intervening in the conflict.

The political impasse has also had a devastating impact on the country, with an ailing economy, damaged infrastructure, and millions of people displaced.

