East Libya: UN Calls for Humanitarian Aid Due to Flood

Many families displaced by the floods are sheltering in schools as local authorities work hard to find solutions for their housing needs.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) highlighted the humanitarian needs in eastern Libya hit by recent deadly floods.

"Humanitarian needs to remain critical. UN agencies found that half of the 78 health facilities assessed in Derna and parts of Al-Jabar Al-Akhdar are either partially or totally non-functioning. Rushing floodwaters also destroyed water networks and sewage pipes," UNSMIL said in a statement.

According to official reports, many families displaced by the floods are sheltering in schools as local authorities work hard to find solutions for their housing needs, the statement said, stressing the need to urgently address the situation of displaced people staying in schools before the start of the school year.

"UN agencies and partners, who were on the ground in the affected areas within hours of the floods, are providing safe drinking water, medical supplies, hygiene kits, school supplies, blankets, food items and psychosocial first-aid services to people, as well as supporting the establishment of six field hospitals," it said.

It has been two weeks since #StormDaniel hit Libya and people continue to need humanitarian aid.



IOM and partners have provided non-food items to affected households in Ajdabia.



Yet more still needs to be done.



Help us help more: https://t.co/5FqpD50eO7 pic.twitter.com/6xeV6b7mdh — IOM - UN Migration ���� (@UNmigration) September 25, 2023

During a visit to the city of Derna, which suffered more destruction in the floods than any other city in the area, Georgette Gagnon, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Libya, highlighted progress in ongoing efforts to remove debris, rehabilitate roads and deliver humanitarian assistance to affected people.

In meetings with local authorities, Gagnon called for full access by humanitarian workers and stronger coordination among relevant stakeholders. He also stressed the need to accelerate early recovery efforts to advance longer-term reconstruction.

"What people in Derna and surrounding areas have experienced is tragic beyond words. All the displaced families I met said they have one wish: For their lives to go back to normal. The outpouring of unity, solidarity and support shown by Libyans from all over the country gives me hope this will happen soon," Gagnon said.

On Sept. 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered the worst floods in decades. Thousands of people were killed or went missing, while the region's infrastructure was severely damaged.

United Nations agencies have appealed for 71.4 million U.S. dollars to meet the immediate needs of 250,000 affected people in the next three months.