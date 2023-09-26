Libya: IOM Rescues 543 Illegal Immigrants off Coasts Last Week

In 2022, 24,684 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, while 529 died and 848 went missing on the Central Mediterranean route.

On Monday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that 543 illegal migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya in the past week.

According to the IOM, the migrants, who were rescued between Sept 17 and 23, which include 65 women and 29 children, have returned to Libya.

According to official data, so far this year, a total of 11,465 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, IOM revealed, adding that 925 died and 1,168 went missing on the Central Mediterranean route off the Libyan coast.

From 17 to 23 September 2023, 543 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya.



IOM Libya's Maritime Update pic.twitter.com/w8q9uhila0 — IOM Libya (@IOM_Libya) September 25, 2023

Because of the insecurity and chaos in the country since the fall of late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, many migrants, mostly Africans, chose to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores from Libya.

Furthermore, last Thursday, the IOM reported that more than 43,000 individuals were displaced due to the recent devastating floods in eastern Libya, it has been providing the necessary humanitarian aid including much-needed health care support since then.

Official reports show that IOM Libya’s humanitarian response continues 2 weeks after the calamity of Storm Daniel as urgent needs persist. On-ground assessments reports show that direct assistance of non-food and basic needs items were provided to 70 affected households in Ajdabia.