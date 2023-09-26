Libya: UNHCR Sends Flood Relief Supplies

The UNHCR said that over 18,355 people affected by the floods have so far received relief items such as hygiene kits, plastic sheets, blankets, kitchen sets, and solar lamps.

On Monday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it had sent relief supplies to Libya to aid its response to the deadly floods that swept its eastern region.

According to official data, in the past two days, the UNHCR has delivered essential medicine to treat over 10,000 patients at the field hospital in Derna, the city hardest hit by the floods.

Official reports show that they also have given two rub halls and two generators to a hospital and an emergency room of Libya's Health Ministry to help them better respond to emergencies.

The UNHCR also said that over 18,355 people affected by the floods have so far received relief items such as hygiene kits, plastic sheets, blankets, kitchen sets, and solar lamps, adding that more help is on the way.

On Sept 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered the largest and worst floods in decades in eastern Libya.

Thousands of people were killed and tens of thousands displaced, while the region's infrastructure was severely damaged.

According to official data, Libya has been in a political stalemate since the overthrow of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with two rival governments and a number of foreign powers intervening in the conflict.

The political impasse has also had a devastating impact on the country, with an ailing economy, damaged infrastructure, and millions of people displaced.

