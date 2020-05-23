Let the Oil Tankers Arrive in Venezuela, Iran's President Warns

In the Middle East, there is a lot of expectation about this historical event, which challenges the United States and its coercive policy.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani hopes that President Donald Trump's administration does not cause problems for Iranian oil tankers heading to Venezuela to help this South American country solve its fuel needs.

"If the United States causes any problems for our oil tankers in the Caribbean Sea or in any other part of the world, it will run into problems," Rouhani told the Emir of Qatar, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as reported by the official. Iranian IRNA.

The leader of the Persian nation also stated that he hopes "the Americans will not make a mistake" regarding the Iranian ships.

Rouhani stressed that Iran will never be the one to start any conflict with the United States. However, his country has the right to defend its national interests.

Last week, the White House announced last week that the United States is considering steps it could take in response to the Iranian shipment of fuel to Venezuela.

We should all be troubled by continued meddling by the #Trump regime in Venezuela. Iranian shipments of gas to help Maduro's govt are no threat to both the US and other S. American nations. The world supports #Venezuela and #Iran against American greed #Oil #Bolton #Neocon pic.twitter.com/QIIl0iPsyB — Paula Turner (@Paula_Turner2) May 23, 2020

On ​​​​​​​Saturday morning, five Iranian oil tankers were sailing through international waters in the Atlantic ocean heading for Venezuela. The first of them is expected to arrive at 7 pm local time.

Once the Persian oil tanks enter Venezuelan territory, the Bolivarian Armed Forces' ships and planes will seal them to port, as reported by teleSUR correspondent Madelein Garcia.

"The Iranian gasoline ships will arrive for Venezuela. Navy and Venezuelan Air Force frigates will guard the ships. In the Middle East, there is a lot of expectation about this historical event, which challenges the United States and its coercive policy," she said.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

