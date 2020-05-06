Iran Sent Medical Supplies to Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Germany

The Persian nation is self-sufficient in the production of drugs and test kits for the coronavirus.

Iran’s Foreign Minister spokesperson Seyed Abas Musavi Wednesday reported that his country has sent necessary medical supplies and equipment to fight COVID-19 to Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Germany.

"As a gesture to show solidarity, Iran has recently shipped medical products to Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Germany," Musavi said and added that the Islamic Republic will continue to provide aid to nations that need medical supplies to slow the advance of the coronavirus.

Musavi has also recalled the statements of the Persian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif who said that as Tehran manages to keep the COVID-19 curve flat, it will help other countries by sending medical teams.

The Islamic Republic has almost completely stopped the advance of COVID-19 on its territory, even though it is dealing with the U.S. unilateral sanctions that prevent Iran from importing drugs and medical equipment.

Given this scenario and through the efforts of Iranian scientists, the Persian country has managed to become self-sufficient in the production of drugs and test kits for the new coronavirus and is also capable of exporting millions of these tests to other countries.

On Monday, Science & Technology Vice President Surena Satari announced that Iran will shortly export coronavirus serological diagnostic kits to Germany and Turkey.

So far, there are 3.6 million COVID-19 patients worldwide. The countries with the highest infections and deaths are the U.S., Spain, Italy, the U.K., and Germany.​​​​​​​