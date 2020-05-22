Venezuela Warns UN About US Threat to Iranian Ships

Venezuelan diplomat Samuel Moncada reiterated that the U.S. Government maintains a "maximum pressure campaign" against the country.

The Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.), Samuel Moncada, reported on Friday that his government alerted the agency to the "threat of imminent use of military force by the United States (USA) "in the face of the forthcoming arrival of Iranian ships carrying fuel for the Caribbean country.

In the letter sent to Guterres, the diplomat recalled that the imposition of unilateral coercive measures imposed by the Donald Trump Administration prevents Venezuela from acquiring the necessary inputs to refine national crude oil and convert it into gasoline.

Likewise, he explained that "U.S. officials have publicly admitted that they are exerting pressure on companies to refrain from supplying gasoline to Venezuela," actions that have been denounced with relevant evidence before the U.N.

Today we alerted the UN Security Council and Secretary General Antonio Guterres of the threat of imminent use of military force by the United States against Iranian vessels carrying Venezuelan-directed gasoline. An act of war under international law.



See here: pic.twitter.com/jyp8kqQZsQ — Samuel Moncada (@SMoncada_eng) May 22, 2020

Moncada stressed that the U.S. maintains a "maximum pressure campaign" against Venezuela and detailed the actions that are hatched from Washington to sanction Iran.

"Ships with British, Dutch, French and American flags are bordering the coasts of our country, with a hostile and aggressive attitude, under the pretext of an alleged operation to fight drug trafficking. This, while at the same time threatening the imposition illegal of a naval blockade, "denounced the representative of Venezuela to the U.N.

Lastly, Moncada urged the U.N. Security Council to adopt the necessary measures so that the Trump Government puts a definitive and immediate end to its "warmongering and criminal policies," in order not to generate an increase in the tensions that they place in it threatens the peace, security, and stability of the region.