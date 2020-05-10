Iran Slams Failed US Incursion to Overthrow Venezuelan Leader

Iran's Foreign Ministry blamed the United States for spearheading an operation that aimed to assassinate Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro.

The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejected the U.S.-led armed incursion into Venezuela, which was intended to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Iran's Foreign Ministry called on Washington to stop meddling in the internal affairs of sovereign nations, now and forever, while also ending their inhuman blockade of these countries.

"The terrible report on the failed U.S.-led terrorist plot reminds us of how the American regime is shamefully but naively trapped in its twentieth-century mindset," said the tweet from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza - on his Twitter account - thanked Iran for its solidarity with the Venezuelan government and people in the face of the new attack by Washington against Caracas.

Last Sunday, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and the Special Actions Forces of the Bolivarian National Police (FAES) foiled an armed incursion coming from Colombia that sought to kidnap and bring President Maduro to the United States.

The U.S. security company Silvercorp was involved in the failed operation, with some of their mercenaries admitting that Washington knew of the attempted coup.

President Maduro indicated that the undercover operation of May 3 was ordered by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The incursion was a mercenary action with the presence of agents from the Administration for Drug Control (DEA) and Colombian drug paramilitarism.

For its part, with the help of popular power; Venezuelan state security forces have detained more than 20 mercenaries involved in the raid, including two Americans, former green berets, special operations experts.