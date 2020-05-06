Trump Vetoes Iran War Powers Resolution

It's unlikely that either chamber will have the two-thirds majority necessary to override Trump's veto.

United States President Donald Trump vetoed Wednesday legislation passed by the House of Representatives and Senate to limit a president’s ability to wage war against Iran, as Trump wages a campaign of maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic.

“This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on Nov. 3 by dividing the Republican Party,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

Eight of Trump’s fellow Republicans joined Democrats to pass the war powers resolution by 55-45. The House passed the resolution 227-186 in March, although it's unlikely that either chamber will have the two-thirds majority necessary to override Trump's veto.

The measure would require Trump to remove U.S. troops engaged in hostilities against Iran unless Congress declares war or passes a specific authorization for the use of military force.

According to the War Powers Resolution, a U.S. president can send the country’s Armed Forces into action abroad only by declaration of war by Congress, "statutory authorization," or in case of "a national emergency created by attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces."

The federal law, intended to check the president's power to send the country to war without consent, requires the White House to notify Congress within 48 hours of introducing forces into armed conflict or a situation that could lead to war, and forbids them from remaining for more than 60 days, with a further 30-day withdrawal period, without a Congressional authorization for use of military force or a declaration of war by the U.S.

The debate over Trump’s power to push the U.S. into war comes after the president authorized the assassination of Iran’s Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraq’s Militia Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Jan. 2 in an airstrike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.