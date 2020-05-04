Iran Calls US Plan to Extend Arms Embargo 'Illegal' Move

The U.S. intentions were made known last Thursday by its Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Iran on Monday declared the U.S. attempt to extend the U.N. Security Council arms embargo against Tehran an 'illegal' move.

The country's Foreign Minister, Abbas Mousavi, assured in a press conference that "the measure is illegitimate and Iran will respond to it in a proportional manner."

The U.S. intentions were made known last Thursday by its Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He proposed to extend the conventional arms embargo to Iran before it expires next October.

According to Pompeo, they could declare that Iran produces nuclear fuel above the limits established in the pact signed in 2015 by Iran and the 5+1 Group (United Kingdom, China, France, Russia, USA and Germany).

The White House is seeking a return to a broad range of U.N. sanctions against Iran, including a ban on oil sales.

"We cannot allow the Islamic Republic of Iran to buy conventional weapons in six months," Pompeo said in a statement to The New York Times.

He also assured that Washington will do everything possible to maintain the UN restriction, arguing that if the measure is not prolonged, Tehran could supply weapons to groups that the United States considers to be terrorists.