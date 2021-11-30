'Leftist Winds Blow through Latin America': The Puebla Group

The 2022 presidential elections in Colombia will mark not only the future of democracy but "the difference between peace and war," former President Samper said.

During the summit held in Mexico City on Tuesday, the Puebla Group congratulated the election of Xiomara Castro as President of Honduras and expressed its confidence in the triumph of popular forces in the presidential elections in Chile and Brazil.

"Xiomara Castro will be the first female president in the history of Honduras. This is very important for Central America, a region that always has many social problems," Spain’s former President Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero said.

Paraguay’s former President Fernando Lugo asserted that Castro’s triumph in Honduras cheered the entire continent as it brought with it a "gentle wind that hopefully will become a unstoppable hurricane."

Rodriguez Zapatero also demonstrated his support for Chile's leftist presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, who is likely to defeat the far-right candidate Jose Kast in the Dec. 19 run-off elections.

The people of Honduras voted to turn their back on US imperialism & Neoliberalism. They voted a president who will reclaim sovereignty by giving wealth & power back to the people. It’s been 12 years since Xiomara’s husband was ousted by a coup but the people reversed that. ����✊������ pic.twitter.com/6phieWNpdC — Aidrean Ó Gallchobhair ���� (@adriang86518036) November 30, 2021

The tweet reads: "Honduras won. You guys are on the way out!"

Referring to the presidential elections to be held in Brazil in 2022, the Spanish politician pointed out that "the victory of Lula da Silva will change the continent and the international order."

Colombia's former President Ernesto Samper stated that the 2022 presidential elections in his country will mark not only the future of democracy but "the difference between peace and war" in this South American country.

Founded in 2019, the Puebla Group brings together 54 progressive Ibero-American leaders and intellectuals. Also present at the Mexico City summit were former presidents Dilma Rousseff (Brazil) and Rafael Correa (Ecuador). Bolivia's President Luis Arce and former President Lula da Silva took part by virtual media.