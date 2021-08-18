Venezuela: Puebla Group Supports Gov't and Opposition Dialogue

The Puebla Group, a space for the articulation of progressive leaders with a vocation for change and political action, committed to the integration and development of the Latin American region, celebrated the understanding agreement signed between the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela led by President Nicolás Maduro and the Unitary Opposition Platform.

The measure was described as a new direction in the policy that moves away from the interference attempts of some governments in the region.

According to a press release, the Puebla Group emphasized that this action definitively removes the interference attempts, including those of a military nature, promoted in the recent past by some countries of the region with the approval of the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), to seek a forceful solution to the Venezuelan crisis.

Below is the full communiqué:

"The Puebla Group celebrates and supports the initiation of the dialogue between the government of President Nicolás Maduro and the Unitary Platform of Venezuela, promoted and sponsored by the governments of Mexico and Norway. This welcome beginning definitively removes the interference attempts, including those of a military nature, promoted in the recent past by some countries of the region with the Secretary-General of the OAS's approval to seek a forceful solution to the Venezuelan crisis.

�� DECLARACIÓN DEL GRUPO DE PUEBLA CELEBRA LA INICIACIÓN DEL DIÁLOGO EN VENEZUELA



https://t.co/Xz6YTnCGxR — Grupo de Puebla (@ProgresaLatam) August 17, 2021

"DECLARATION OF THE PUEBLA GROUP WELCOMES THE INITIATION OF DIALOGUE IN VENEZUELA."

The Group reiterates at this time its energetic opposition to the unilateral measures and economic blockades, through which some governments, in open opposition to what is established by United Nations regulations, have sought to intervene in the internal affairs of countries such as Cuba and Venezuela, and expresses its hopes that, through this new attempt at dialogue, a rapid, peaceful, just and a democratic solution will be found to the grave crisis that the brotherly people of Venezuela are experiencing today, in the midst of the pandemic and without access to their Special Drawing Rights and other international reserves.

Signatories:

-Martín Torrijos, former president of Panama

-Rafael Correa, former president of Ecuador

-Fernando Lugo, former president of Paraguay

-José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, former President of the Government of Spain

-Dilma Rousseff, former President of Brazil

-Ernesto Samper, former President of Colombia

-Marco Enríquez-Ominami, former Presidential candidate of Chile

-Daniel Martinez, former presidential candidate of Uruguay

-Hugo Martínez, former Foreign Minister of El Salvador

-Guillaume Long, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador

-Celso Amorim, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil

-Ricardo Patiño, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador

-Iván Cepeda, senator from Colombia

-Beatriz Paredes, senator of Mexico

-Mónica Xavier, senator of Uruguay

Esperanza Martínez, senator of Paraguay

-Cecilia Nicolini, advisor to the presidency of Argentina

-Anaisabel Prera, former ambassador of Guatemala

-Gabriela Rivadeneria, former National Assemblywoman of Ecuador

-Carlos Ominami, former senator from Chile

-Aída García-Naranjo, former Minister of Peru

-Aloizio Mercadante, former Minister of Brazil

-Clara Lopez, former Minister of Colombia

-Carol Proner, jurist of Brazil