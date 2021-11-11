150+ Progressive Leaders To Participate in Puebla Group Summit

The Puebla Group is getting ready to hold its first face-to-face meeting since 2019 and will be attended by more than 150 personalities from Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe.

The Puebla Group will hold the summit from November 29th to December 1st in Mexico.

The Group will debate the urgent needs facing Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, and the world during the meeting together with the Ibero-American Parliamentary Group and the Latin American Council for Justice and Democracy (Clajud).

During the meeting, they will delve into a solidarity model with social and multilateral justice in the deepening and consolidation of democracies in the region, territories free from political persecution, judicial wars and full respect for the self-determination of the peoples.

The Group was founded three years ago in the eponymous Mexican city, is consolidated as one of the most prominent political spaces in recent times, and has taken significant momentum and above all has been a protagonist in crucial moments, such as the role of several of its members in helping former Bolivian President Evo Morales leave his country alive after the coup.

Experts point out that the Group has been a proactive actor in defense of human rights, gathering the will of great leaders to think and act in accordance with the new international community, and the urgent challenges in matters such as climate change, inequality, famine, and the economic, social and political crisis.

The Group includes among its ranks Presidents Alberto Fernández of Argentina (one of its founders) and Luis Arce of Bolivia, along with former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil), Dilma Rousseff (Brazil), Ernesto Samper (Colombia), José Luis Rodriguez Zapatero (Spain), Rafael Correa (Ecuador), Manuel Zelaya (Honduras), Martín Torrijos (Panama) and José Mujica (Uruguay), among others.