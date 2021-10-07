Puebla Group Rejects Practices Exposed in Pandora Papers

In a communiqué, the progressive alliance declared itself in favor of fiscal equity and transparency to strengthen the social role of the State in times of Covid-19.

On Thursday, the Puebla Group spoke out against the tax evasion practices by presidents and former governors of the region, exposed after the Pandora Papers scandal.

For the same reason, the Group proposes the penalization of tax evasion and rejects illegal and immoral practices such as national or international hiding of assets and financial income. It stressed the Pandora Papers operation.

The statement was signed by several members of the Group, among them former Presidents Dilma Rousseff (Brazil), Ernesto Samper (Colombia) and Fernando Lugo (Paraguay), among others.

The new episode revealed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) evidences financial records of people who use the jurisdiction of that State to hide assets and, in some cases, avoid paying taxes.

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera, Ecuador's Guillermo Lasso, Dominican Republic's Luis Abinader, and other former heads of State of the region are involved in the documents that came to light.