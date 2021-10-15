Lawmakers Repudiate Killing Of Venezuelan Adolescents In Colombia

Lawmakers also decided to support the lawsuit against Colombia's President Ivan Duque that Venezuela will present before the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

On Thursday, Venezuela’s National Assembly unanimously approved an agreement to repudiate the murder of two Venezuelan adolescents that took place in the Tibu municipality in Colombia on Oct. 9.

Lawmakers also decided to support the lawsuit against Colombia's President Ivan Duque that Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro will present before the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

"We feel great indignation and sadness due to the way in which two Venezuelan children were viciously murdered in Colombia," said lawmaker Pedro Carreño when presenting the draft agreement.

He also recalled that international far-right groups make some Venezuelans believe that migration is an option to find their future. However, once Venezuelans are out of their country, they are treated with contempt.

Chrystia Freeland played a leading role in the Lima Group’s establishment and has led the Global North's attempts to paint the Venezuelan government as a human rights pariah, while at the same time supporting the military violence in Colombia. https://t.co/XuUXOfSYd0 — Canadian Dimension (@CDN_Dimension) October 11, 2021

“They offered them villas and castles. They built silver bridges for them to leave their homeland. Then they forgot about them and started xenophobic campaigns to attack Venezuelans and describe them as an undesirable plague that goes to those countries to destabilize and commit misdeeds of any kind,” Carreño said.

On Thursday, the Bolivarian president also rejected hateful and xenophobic actions against Venezuelans and denounced that thousands of migrants have died or disappeared in Colombia. Given the prevailing insecurity and violence in that country, Maduro invited Venezuelan migrants to return to their homeland.

"I extend my hands to the Venezuelans. Come to your homeland. Here, no one will persecute or insult you. Here we will give you a hug of love and company. Together we can move forward," he said.