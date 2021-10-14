Venezuela Proposes to Unveil the Truth About the Colonial Genocide

“Every time Spain goes out to celebrate and dance on October 12, it offends the memory of our grandparents and our Peoples' ancestral values ​​and heritage,” President Maduro pointed out.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro will propose to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) the creation of a “Truth Commission” to clarify what really happened during the European colonial rule in the Americas.

This proposal will be sent to Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is the CELAC President Pro Tempore. With the support of historians and anthropologists, this regional institution will communicate with the old European empires to locate the facts and reconstruct the history of the genocide perpetrated against Indigenous peoples.

At the 529 anniversary of the Indigenous Resistance Day, Maduro said he will send a letter to the King of Spain explaining the offense that the celebration of "The Hispanic Day" represents for the Indigenous peoples.

“I am writing you a letter with reflections from the hearts of our people. I send it with great respect but also expressing the historical pain that our peoples had to endure,” he said.

#InformeCapital



En Colombia las comunidades indígenas también reivindican el 12 de octubre como fecha de resistencia a la invasión europea.



En este contexto el pueblo Misak viene derribando las estatuas de los conquistadores en distintos puntos del país. pic.twitter.com/8bVy5A7m6a — Informe Capital (@infocapitaluy) October 12, 2021

The meme reads, "In Colombia, Indigenous communities also claim October 12 as a date of resistance to the European invasion. In this context, the Misak people have been demolishing statues of the conquerors in different parts of the country."

Venezuela joins the Latin American voices that “have risen to demand the King of Spain to reflect and apologize to America for the genocide,” Maduro added and emphatically rejected the claims of the Spanish neo-fascist movement that seeks to find new justifications to defend colonialism and its consequences.

"The far-right movement represents a threat because it seeks to promote fascist causes based on the vindication of the genocide that took place against our homeland and our people," he said.