Duque Is Responsible For Crimes Against Venezuelan Migrants

Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced that the United Nations Secretary General will be informed about the murder of two Venezuelan teenagers, who were found dead after being accused of stealing items in a supermarket in Tibu in Colombia on Oct. 9.

During an press conference, Rodriguez pointed out that the United States and the European Union have donated over US$1.5 billion to the Colombian State to attend to migratory flows. Instead of doing so, President Ivan Duque has used international resources "to profit economically and politically from the Venezuelan migration," the Bolivarian Vice President stressed and announced that Venezuela will denounce the Colombian President for crimes against humanity in the Court of The Hague.

"The murder of our migrants has become a systematic policy in Colombia," Rodriguez said and recalled that 2,061 Venezuelans have died since 2017 according to data from the Colombian Department of Legal Medicine.

And "these figures do not reflect the number of Venezuelan women and girls who have been victims of sexual violence," she added.

The Bolivarian government will also file a lawsuit with the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, announced Rodriguez, who accused Duque of promoting hatred, discrimination and xenophobia against migrants.

Complaints submitted to the Consultancy for Human Rights and Displacement (CODHES) show that some 1,933 Venezuelan migrants were murdered and 836 Venezuelans disappeared in Colombia between 2015 and 2020.

"Unfortunately for Venezuela, the oligarchy has turned Colombia into a neighbor that always encourages negative actions contrary to what international law means and promotes," said Venezuelan Prosecutor Tarek William Saab, who asked the Colombian Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa to clarify what happened to two Venezuelan teens.