Caracas To Take Duque to ICC for Murder of Venezuelan Migrants

The Venezuelan government will take to the International Criminal Court (ICC) the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, for the extermination and persecution of migrants in that country, announced Wednesday the vice president of this South American nation, Delcy Rodríguez.

"I want to officially announce to the country and the international community that Venezuela will take Iván Duque before the International Criminal Court for the crime of extermination and persecution contemplated in article 71.H of the Rome Statute, for the persecution against our migrants and this specific murder," said Rodríguez in statements broadcast through the Venezuelan state channel Venezolana de Televisión.

Rodríguez referred the case of the 12-year-old boy and the 18-year-old boy who were murdered on October 8 in the municipality of Tibú, Norte de Santander, in Colombia.

The vice-president denounced that the extermination of Venezuelan migrants has become a systematic and massive policy against her compatriots.

The vice president accused Duque of profiting from Venezuelan migration, as she said that in just one year he has received 1.6 billion dollars to attend to that sector.

Venezuela has demanded an investigation from Colombian authorities after two Venezuelan teenagers were killed after being accused of stealing in the town of Tibú. A horrifying case (it seems) of anti-Venezuelan xenophobia pic.twitter.com/pIZ7BDw4QH — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) October 13, 2021

In addition, she blamed opponents Julio Borges and Juan Guaidó for supporting Duque's policies against Venezuelan migrants and stealing State assets abroad.

Rodríguez demanded that the UNHCR High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, immediately speak out about and investigate the attacks against Venezuelans in Colombia.

The Vice President pointed out that surveys reveal that Colombia is the third most xenophobic country in the world.