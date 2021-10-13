    • Live
News > Venezuela

Venezuela’s Oil Output Reaches 650 Thousand Barrels per Day

  • The international blockade against Venezuela caused an oil production loss of over 2,153,000 barrels of crude per day from 2015 to the end of 2020. The operational drop is due to the impossibility of exports and induced operational shortages.

Published 13 October 2021
According to direct OPEC sources, the South American nation increased its crude oil extraction by 9,000 barrels per day with respect to August, according to the digital edition of the newspaper Últimas Noticias.
 

Venezuela's oil production reached 650 thousand barrels per day in September, according to the official statistics bulletin of the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries (OPEC), disclosed today by the local press.

The production of 650 thousand barrels per day is the highest of the whole year for the Venezuelan oil industry, higher than the 569 thousand barrels per day averaged in 2020, the source showed.

Venezuela averaged production of 1,100,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2019, even under the severe effects caused by the unilateral coercive measures implemented by the United States.

Speaking recently at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez denounced that the country's losses as a result of the so-called sanctions exceed 63 billion dollars, only in the oil industry.

PL
by teleSUR/capc-MS
