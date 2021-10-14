Venezuela Denounces Terrorist Attack Against Electrical System

In March 2019, for 11 days Venezuelans remained without power due to attacks against their electrical system.

Venezuelan Minister of Electric Energy Nestor Reverol said that the disruption in the electric service recorded on Thursday morning in eastern Caracas resulted from an attack or sabotage against the supply system in the capital, with intent to create unrest among the population.

Reverol informed that there was a disruption in lines 1 and 2 of the Capital District, and the damage affected 30% of the electrical system in the Capital Region. This resulted in the shutdown of Cota Mil, Santa Rosa, Chacao, and Magallanes electrical substations.

Over 90% of the country's service was reactivated by around 12:00 p.m. "Currently, the National Electric System in the whole country is stable," Reverol added.

At this moment, the downed conductors are being replaced. The detachment of these conductors also caused an outbreak of fire in Warairepano, but the forest firefighters controlled it. Reverol reported that in the next few hours the service will be restored in Lagunita, Palo Verde, Hoyo de las Tapias, and Caicaguana.

On Sept. 13, another terrorist attack directly affected a power transformer, which exploded and caused damage in several areas, as well as a loss of 75 megawatts at the power substation in Lamas municipality, in Aragua state.

In March 2019, two massive blackouts hit Venezuela. These affected all 23 states of the country and impacted transportation services, drinking water supply, and telephone communications. For 11 days, Venezuelans remained without power due to attacks against their electrical system.

At that time, the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump was trying to destabilize this South American country in an attempt to help the government's opposition overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.