Lavrov: Kiev's ‘Dirty Bomb’ Threat To Be Discussed Soon at UN

The issue of Ukraine's possible use of a "dirty bomb" will be discussed at the UN, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, "this issue will be discussed at the UN Security Council today or tomorrow," as he said, Russia had reliable evidence about such provocations.

The Russian Foreign Minister's comments came on Monday on the sidelines of the 19th annual Valdai international discussion club meeting.

Lavrov told the media that Russia had reliable evidence about the Ukrainian "dirty bomb" threat on this occasion.

Lavrov said the Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu had provided "detailed information indicating the institutions that can be commissioned for this purpose."

The issue of Ukraine preparing a provocation with a "dirty bomb" will be discussed soon at a meeting in the UN Security Council, RIA reported citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. pic.twitter.com/Mdur4SJYxA — CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) October 24, 2022

Lavrov said this information had been discussed during contacts between the Russian defense minister and his counterparts from the UK (Ben Wallace), France (Sebastien Lecornu) and Turkey (Hulusi Akar).

The head of the Russian military department also recently contacted Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin about Russia's concern over the possible use of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine.

According to the foreign ministries of the UK, the U.S. and France, Russia's warnings are unjustified. In this regard, Lavrov said, "unfounded denials by Western colleagues that these are falsehoods and that Russia itself plans to do something similar and then blame the Zelensky regime are not serious."