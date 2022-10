Russia Denies Military Use of Iranian Drones

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected claims about Russia's use of Iranian UAVs in the Ukrainian conflict.

"Russian equipment is being used," Peskov said, rejecting claims by U.S. and Ukrainian officials. According to the spokesman, all weaponry used by Russian troops comes from domestic arsenals.

These claims about Russia's use of Iranian-supplied unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine have emerged several times.

Early reports claiming a possible sale of Iran's UAVs to Moscow came before Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran in July.

Amid regular reports from Kiev about the presence of Iranian drones in the Ukrainian sky, Peskov said Tuesday the Kremlin has "no such information," noting that "Russian equipment is being used."

Moscow Reiterates Denial of Iranian Drone Use Against Kiev



On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov repeated a denial of reports that had suggested Moscow was using Iranian-supplied drones to attack Ukraine, insisting all Russian military hardware has Russian designation.

On Monday, several drones were spotted flying over Ukraine's capital, Kiev. Without specifying what weapons were used, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russian forces "launched more high-precision strikes against Ukrainian military command facilities and power systems."

Last week, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Russia had acquired 2 400 Iranian-made Shahed UAVs.

Ukraine has even severed diplomatic relations with Iran over alleged arms supplies to Russia.

There is no confirmation from Russia or Iran of drone deliveries or alleged missile purchases.