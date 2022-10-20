EU Sanctions Iran Over Alleged Supply of Drones to Russia

The European Union (EU) approved a new round of sanctions against Iran on charges that it supplies drones to Russia for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced the measure's approval and said it would enter into force this Thursday afternoon.

According to the Council Implementing Regulation published in the Official Journal of the bloc, "the Council considers that three persons and one entity involved in the development and delivery of UAVs to Russia should be added to the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures."

European businesses are prohibited from maintaining relations with individuals on the EU blacklist; individuals have no access to the EU, and their money in European banks is subject to freezing.

The EU condemns the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia and their deadly deployment in the war of aggression against #Ukraine. https://t.co/aDoCa10Qui — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 20, 2022 Tweet

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has been added to the sanction list. Also, General Sayed Hojatollah Qureishi, head of the Supply, Research and Industrial Affairs Division of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).

And finally, Brig. Gen. Saeed Aghajani, commander of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force.

For its part, Iran has denied delivering drones to Russia. The country's authorities have said such accusations by the EU and Ukraine are part of a political campaign against Iran.

Russia also denied having used Iranian drones in its operation in Ukraine. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, "all weaponry used by Russian troops comes from domestic arsenals."

