FIS-Ski Maintains Suspension on Russia and Belarus

IOC President Thomas Bach called for continued compliance with the recommendations regarding sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes.

This Saturday, the International Ski Federation (FIS) suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing under its auspices during the 2022/23 season.

"The FIS Council decided, with due respect for the integrity of FIS competitions and for the safety of all participants, and in line with IOC (International Olympic Committee) recommendations, to continue its policy of not allowing Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes to participate in all FIS competitions," the statement said.

At the end of February, due to the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the FIS banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in international competitions.

On September 22, FIS Secretary General Michel Vion said that the federation was considering the possibility of allowing both countries to compete at the international level, albeit under the neutral flag.

However, on October 19, IOC President Thomas Bach called for continued compliance with the recommendations regarding sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes.