Russia To Continue Operation in Ukraine Despite NATO Intervention

The Kremlin spokesman in an interview with a Russian TV station said "NATO has already de facto got involved in the Ukrainian conflict".

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) de facto got involved in the conflict in Ukraine, but this does not affect the objectives of Russia's special operation, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Sunday.

"NATO has already de facto entered the Ukrainian conflict. But this in no way affects our goals, that is, the operation continues and will be completed," the Kremlin spokesman said in an interview with a Russian television station.

NATO assistance to Ukraine significantly complicates the situation, but the potential of the Russian Federation allows us to continue the special military operation even under these conditions, Peskov assured.

The spokesman explained that it is now "substantially more difficult" for Moscow because of the fact that NATO is supporting Kiev.

"This will probably require our internal economic and other mobilization. One thing is the regime in Kiev and another thing is the potential of NATO. This is an additional burden. But our potential allows us to continue the operation in these conditions," he emphasized.

One of the key objectives of the operation is what Russian President Vladimir Putin defined as demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.